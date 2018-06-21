Cheers to Alice Bacon!

Video

Yorkshire's first female MP, elected in 1945, is being remembered with a Wakefield-brewed beer named after her, that is reported to have a rhubarb flavour.

Leeds MP Rachel Reeves, who has got the House of Commons' Strangers Bar to stock the beer, offered a glass of it to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn and her guests Linda Yueh and Sir Lockwood Smith.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch programme highlights, or full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter