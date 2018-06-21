Government sees off Brexit rebellion
The government has averted a defeat on its key piece of Brexit legislation after would-be Conservative rebels accepted assurances they would have a meaningful say on a no-deal withdrawal from the EU.

The Commons voted by a majority of 16 against the idea that MPs should have the power to stop the UK leaving without an agreement.

