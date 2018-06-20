Figures 'so dodgy they belong on the side of bus'
PMQs: Corbyn and May on NHS spending and Brexit claims

Jeremy Corbyn challenged the prime minister on government NHS spending figures, saying her figures were "so dodgy, they belong on the side of a bus".

But Theresa May said he had misquoted her and suggested he "listens to what I actually say" as she went over plans for extra health spending.

