Six year old Alfie Dingley to get medicinal cannabis
Alfie Dingley to get medicinal cannabis - Sajid Javid

The prime minister personally offered to help Alfie, his mum Hannah Deacon told the Today Programme. Three months later he was still waiting for medicinal cannabis to treat his epilepsy. Shortly after Hannah’s interview, the government said it would issue a licence for Alfie’s cannabis oil.

  • 19 Jun 2018
