MP who lost son to epilepsy urges action

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Andy McDonald, whose son died after an epileptic seizure, urges government action
Labour's Andy McDonald, whose son died after an epileptic seizure, makes an emotional appeal to the government to help families in need of cannabis-based treatments.
"They are living through the same fears that we lived through," the shadow transport secretary told BBC News.
-
19 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44536389/andy-mcdonald-whose-son-died-after-an-epileptic-seizure-urges-government-actionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window