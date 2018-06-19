Mum: I appealed to the prime minister on cannabis
Cannabis debate: I appealed to the prime minister

Hannah Deacon, whose son Alfie suffers from epilepsy, says that Theresa May promised that they would be allowed to use medical cannabis.

Alfie had the treatment in Holland but the family had to return to the UK where the drug is illegal.

