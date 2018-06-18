How would you re-invent your county council?

Video

The government recommended that Northamptonshire County Council should be closed down and local government in the county run in a different way.

BBC Northampton invited members of the public to find out about the challenges of running a council and debate what a new start should look like. Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price heard their views.

