MP 'angry' at upskirting law setback
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wera Hobhouse 'angry' after Tory MP blocks upskirting law

Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse says she is "angry and disappointed" after Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope blocks her bid to outlaw "upskirting".

But she says she hopes her Private Member's Bill, which is supported by the government, can still become law.

  • 15 Jun 2018