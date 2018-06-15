MP 'angry' at upskirting law setback

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wera Hobhouse 'angry' after Tory MP blocks upskirting law
Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse says she is "angry and disappointed" after Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope blocks her bid to outlaw "upskirting".
But she says she hopes her Private Member's Bill, which is supported by the government, can still become law.
-
15 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44501804/wera-hobhouse-angry-after-tory-mp-blocks-upskirting-lawRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window