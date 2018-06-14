Collins watches clash with Banks

Video

The chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee watched back some of his questioning of the Leave.EU founder from earlier in the week, during a Daily Politics interview.

Conservative MP Damian Collins had called Arron Banks before the committee to ask him about fake news claims, and the businessman was also questioned about his alleged links to Russia.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch programme highlights, or full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter