Speaker tells female MP: No dilation

Energy minister Claire Perry has accused Speaker John Bercow of sexism and "demeaning" language after he told her to avoid "dilation" during a Commons session.
Ms Perry had responded to complaints that she was taking too long to answer questions by remarking that "the last time I talked about dilation, I was in labour".
The exchange took place during Tuesday's Business questions in Parliament.
13 Jun 2018
