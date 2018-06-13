Speaker tells female MP: No dilation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Speaker John Bercow tells Claire Perry: No dilation

Energy minister Claire Perry has accused Speaker John Bercow of sexism and "demeaning" language after he told her to avoid "dilation" during a Commons session.

Ms Perry had responded to complaints that she was taking too long to answer questions by remarking that "the last time I talked about dilation, I was in labour".

The exchange took place during Tuesday's Business questions in Parliament.

  • 13 Jun 2018