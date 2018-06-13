PM jibe over Labour festival 'Magic Numbers'

Media player
PMQs: Theresa May on Labour music festival headline act
After heated exchanges about Brexit at PMQs, Theresa May lightened the tone and spoke about the Labour summer music festival, where the headline act billed as the "shadow chancellor and the Magic Numbers".
As the prime minister spoke, Jeremy Corbyn appeared to invite his political opponent to attend.
13 Jun 2018
