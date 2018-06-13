Media player
Nicky Morgan: MPs 'will have a say' on Brexit deal
Nicky Morgan, one of the potential Conservative rebels on the Brexit bill, tells Today that the prime minster gave her "reassurances" about Parliament having a "say".
Brexit-backing MPs have accused the potential rebels of trying to give Parliament a "veto" over the Brexit deal, which they say would undermine Theresa May's negotiating position.
13 Jun 2018
