Minister says "further discussions" with Brexit rebels may or may not result in a change
Brexit compromise may not mean change - Buckland

Solicitor General Robert Buckland says the government's agreement to "further discussions" about Parliament's say over the final Brexit deal may or may not result in a change.

  • 12 Jun 2018
