Threats against MPs 'have got to stop' - Soubry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Threats against MPs 'have got to stop' - Soubry

Conservative Anna Soubry claimed Brexit divisions in the country have got to the point where one of her colleagues had to attend a public meeting accompanied by six "armed undercover police officers".

Urging colleagues to stand up for what they believe in when they vote on the EU Withdrawal Bill, the pro-Remain MP said the intimidation and vilification of politicians has "got to stop".

  • 12 Jun 2018