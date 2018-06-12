Media player
Ken Clarke: Europe 'well aware' of UK divisions
Veteran Tory Ken Clarke said it was ridiculous to suggest that MPs would undermine Theresa May's authority in the Brexit negotiations if they rebelled over the EU Withdrawal Bill.
To laughter in the chamber, he said this argument was based on the belief that "out there on the continent they don't know there are divisions in the cabinet".
12 Jun 2018
