Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Speaker Bercow to MPs: Vote with your consciences
Speaker John Bercow says MPs should ignore threats and vote with their consciences, in the interests of their constituents and the country.
Mr Bercow was speaking ahead of a two day debate on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, responding to what Labour's Chuka Umunna described as threats from a newspaper front page.
-
12 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window