Striking workers want to keep all tips

Labour is making a legal bid that would ensure hospitality employees would keep 100% of their tips from customers.

It came after some workers at restaurant chain TGI Fridays have been striking, and are presenting a letter to business secretary Greg Clark on Tuesday calling for change.

Daily Politics reporter Greg Dawson met some of the protest organised by the union Unite.

Studio debate with a former TGI Fridays worker and the UK Hospitality chief executive