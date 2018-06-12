Media player
Video
How Phillip Lee announced he was resigning from government
Justice Minister Phillip Lee announced he had decided to resign from the government during an event at the Bright Blue think-tank in London.
Mr Lee said he felt he had to resign so he could speak out on Brexit.
12 Jun 2018
