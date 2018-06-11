Owen Smith: I told Corbyn to sack me
Owen Smith: How I told Corbyn he'd have to sack me

Labour's former Northern Ireland spokesman says he found out he was leaving Jeremy Corbyn's front bench when he got a text message from a journalist.

Owen Smith recalls how he refused to resign and told Mr Corbyn he would have to sack him, in a new documentary, The Long March of Corbyn's Labour.

Presented by journalist Steve Richards, the first episode is on BBC Radio 4 on Monday at 20:00BST.

