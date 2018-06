Video

Fewer than half of the 256 people made homeless in Grenfell Tower fire a year ago have been settled in a permanent home.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka looked around one of the flats on offer with Maxine Holdsworth of Kensington and Chelsea Council and spoke to former resident Antonio Roncolato who is still waiting for his permanent home.

Studio debate on rehoming with Emma Dent Coad and Kemi Badenoch