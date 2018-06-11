Have high-rise tower blocks got a future?

Media player
Grenfell fire: Scottish policies over tower blocks
With the Grenfell Tower Inquiry under way, The Westminster Hour's John Beesley has been looking at the problems with tower block regulations and asking whether some areas of Scotland have found a solution.
11 Jun 2018
