Have high-rise tower blocks got a future?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grenfell fire: Scottish policies over tower blocks

With the Grenfell Tower Inquiry under way, The Westminster Hour's John Beesley has been looking at the problems with tower block regulations and asking whether some areas of Scotland have found a solution.

  • 11 Jun 2018
Go to next video: How we escaped the Grenfell Tower fire