May has 'strong views' on Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May says she feels just as strongly about Brexit as Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
Speaking to the BBC's Vicki Young, Mrs May said: "People like Boris have strong views on Brexit, but so do I."
She added: "I want to deliver Brexit for the British people."
08 Jun 2018
