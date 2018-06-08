Media player
Lord Howard on Brexit negotiation "thrills and spills"
Former Conservative Party leader Lord Howard believes Brexit can succeed if the UK "holds its nerve".
He told the Today programme that "thrills and spills" were to be expected in Brexit negotiations.
08 Jun 2018
