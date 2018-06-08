Media player
Boris Johnson recorded commenting on Brexit
Boris Johnson has been heard commenting on Brexit, in a recording obtained by Buzzfeed.
The foreign secretary was speaking to campaign group Conservative Way Forward, after a reception on Wednesday evening.
08 Jun 2018
