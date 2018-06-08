Why is Love Island more popular than Oxbridge?
Speaking on BBC One's Question Time broadcaster Richard Madeley said it was a reflection of our times that more people had applied to be on Love Island than applied to Oxbridge.

Also on the Question Time panel were Damian Hinds MP, Baroness Shami Chakrabarti, Richard Reed and Alison Phillips.

