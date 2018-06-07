Fox on cabinet's 'civil' Brexit decisions
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox tells the BBC's Chris Mason the cabinet can reach decisions "civilly and collectively" amid a row about customs proposals.

He said Brexit was "a very complex and sometimes turbulent episode in this country's history" adding: "We have to get it right".

  • 07 Jun 2018