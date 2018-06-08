'Labour’s Brexit proposal falls short'

Video

Labour's Chuka Umunna says he will vote for his party's amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill - which seeks to maintain full access to the EU single market - but that he'll also vote for a different amendment which seeks to keep the UK inside the EEA (European Economic Area).

He describes the intention behind Labour’s new amendment as "not bad" but adds "you can’t actually achieve the objectives unless you seek to keep Britain inside the European Economic Area".

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Friday 8 June on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).