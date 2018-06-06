Samantha Cameron 'terrible at waving'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Samantha Cameron says she was 'terrible at waving'
Samantha Cameron, whose husband David led the UK for six years, told the Times the whole idea of waving was "bizarre".
"It's not like we are the royal family. I was terrible at it," she said.
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window