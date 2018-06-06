EU 'shooting itself in the foot' on Galileo
David Davis on UK's exclusion from Galileo satellite project

European actions over the Galileo satellite navigation system could delay the project by three years and cost an extra 1bn euros, the Brexit secretary has warned.

David Davis said the European Commission seemed to be "shooting itself in the foot just to see that the gun works".

