PM: I am happy to sponsor a pigeon

PMQs: May and Davies on Lords v Commons pigeon race
There was some light relief in PMQs when Theresa May told MPs she was happy to sponsor a pigeon and encouraged others to do the same.
She has been asked about the revival, after 90 years, of a Lords v Commons pigeon race that will raise money for veterans' mental health charity Combat Stress by MP Chris Davies.
06 Jun 2018
