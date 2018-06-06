Corbyn: When will White Paper be published?
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Brexit negotiating document

The Labour leader challenged the prime minister several times over the publication date for a government White Paper setting out its negotiating position over Brexit.

And repeating a call from a previous PMQs, Theresa May asked Jeremy Corbyn if he would rule out a second EU referendum.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

