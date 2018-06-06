Tory MPs press PM on rail delays
PMQs: May, Villiers and Smith on rail delays and cancellations

Conservative Theresa Villiers asked the prime minister to make sure rail companies and Network Rail "get a grip" on the problems affecting train travellers.

The former transport minister was the second backbench Tory MP to raise raise delays after Henry Smith called for "delivery" on Brexit and trains.

