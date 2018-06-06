MPs to debate Cummings summons
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Speaker: MPs to debate summons for Vote Leave's Cummings

Speaker John Bercow says MPs will get a chance to issue a summons to Vote Leave's Dominic Cummings after his refusal to appear before the Commons culture committee.

The rarely used procedure will take place on Thursday.

Read more: Could Cummings really be summoned by MPs?

  • 06 Jun 2018