Gordon Brown: Parties haven't woken up to Brexit
Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown tells BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg politicians have not "woken up" to the "fundamental root causes" of the 2016 Brexit vote.
He warns that unless the leaders of the main Westminster parties face up to the reasons why people voted to leave the European Union, the country could be "paralysed" for years to come.
05 Jun 2018
