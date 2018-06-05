Lord Steel: Cyril Smith allegations 'tittle-tattle'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lord Steel: Cyril Smith allegations 'tittle-tattle'

The former Liberal leader Lord Steel has described child sex abuse allegations against former Rochdale MP Cyril Smith as “tittle-tattle” and “scurrilous hear-say”.

He was speaking to Newsnight's Evan Davis.

  • 05 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Politician Cyril Smith dies at 82