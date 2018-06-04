'I want to see more disabled people in work'

Video

The shadow minister for disabled people explained how the large-print Parliamentary papers she needs are sometimes delivered later than the more traditional documents for her colleagues at Westminster.

Marsha de Cordova, who is registered blind, made a personal film for the Daily Politics about some of the challenges her nystagmus condition causes in her day-to-day work.

