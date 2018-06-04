Media player
Sajid Javid: We can do better on intelligence sharing
The home secretary said community police forces, councils and probation officers would get to see declassified intelligence about terror suspects in a pilot scheme in London, the West Midlands and Manchester.
Sajid Javid said one of the lessons of last year's wave of attacks in the UK was that the authorities can "do better" in sharing information more widely and locally.
04 Jun 2018
