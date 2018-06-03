Sajid Javid quizzed on net migration target
Home Secretary Sajid Javid says he is committed to his party's manifesto commitments on migration, but failed to explicitly back its target of reducing net migration to the tens of thousands

The target was set by David Cameron at the beginning of the coalition government in 2010, but that figure has never been met.

  • 03 Jun 2018
