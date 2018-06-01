Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump tariff: US special relationship is 'nonsense'
Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner told Today that the UK will be susceptible to high tariffs post-Brexit and the idea that the UK will secure a "special deal" with the US is "nonsense".
-
01 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window