Trade war: US special relationship is 'nonsense'
Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner told Today that the UK will be susceptible to high tariffs post-Brexit and the idea that the UK will secure a "special deal" with the US is "nonsense".

  • 01 Jun 2018
