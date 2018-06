Video

The British government is investigating how a hoax caller, was able to speak to the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, for 18 minutes.

The call - which happened a few weeks ago - was by a man pretending to be the newly elected prime minister of Armenia.

A senior UK diplomatic source said: "This seems to be the latest desperate attempt by the Kremlin to save face after it was internationally shamed in the wake of the Skripal attack."