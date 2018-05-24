Young: No question I was targeted by twitter mob

Video

Toby Young, who resigned from the Office for Students board in January, after criticism over past controversial comments on social media and in print, said he was " targeted by a twitter mob, very successfully".

The Spectator columnist said he was not "claiming to be guilt-free” but he told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that he was accused of "completely untrue, just completely malicious and false" actions by MPs in Parliament and on TV.

