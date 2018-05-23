We've all done it: Clarke on muttering insults
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ken Clarke defends Bercow: We've all muttered insults

Veteran Ken Clarke defends Speaker John Bercow, saying that if every MP who'd ever muttered an insult was kicked out the place "would be deserted".

The speaker has been accused of calling Commons leader Andrea Leadsom a "stupid woman" last week.

  • 23 May 2018