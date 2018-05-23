David Lammy: Oxford needs to attract more minorities
Former education minister David Lammy has called for more effort to attract black and disadvantaged students to Oxford University.
It comes after the university published figures revealing a meagre intake of black students.
Admissions Director at Oxford Dr Samina Khan told Today that the university is "pushing really hard" on outreach but still not getting black or disadvantaged students. She added that a foundation year was being considered.
