Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Speaker John Bercow admits 'muttering the word stupid'
Commons Speaker John Bercow, who has been accused of calling Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom a "stupid woman", has defended himself in a statement to MPs.
"I respect all of my colleagues," he said, adding that his muttering of the word "stupid" was to describe how he felt about the way the government had scheduled Commons business.
-
21 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-44203597/speaker-john-bercow-admits-muttering-the-word-stupidRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window