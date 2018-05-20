MP Gardiner pressed on 'playing up' remark

Brexit: MP Barry Gardiner pressed on 'playing up' remark
Labour's Barry Gardiner was pressed on whether he stood by remarks he made to a private audience about Brexit negotiations that were made public.
The shadow international trade secretary did not confirm whether he believed people were playing up concerns about Irish border for political reasons.
But he told interviewer Emma Barnett: "Sometimes you have conversations in private, and the reason they are held in private is because you can advance thinking."
