Corbyn intervenes to hail Wenger
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jeremy Corbyn intervenes to hail Arsene Wenger

In a rare move for a leader of the opposition, Arsenal fan Jeremy Corbyn intervened on a backbench debate to praise Arsene Wenger, who has just left the club after 22 years as manager.

The adjournment debate was called by Conservative MP Huw Merriman to highlight the Frenchman's contribution to English football.

  • 15 May 2018