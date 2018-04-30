Javid: We will do right by Windrush generation

Video

The new home secretary has been answering questions from MPs about the immigration issues facing the Windrush generation.

Sajid Javid said his parents came to the UK from the Commonwealth in the 1960s, and he was "personally committed, and invested, in resolving the difficulties faced by the people of the Windrush generation."

After listing measures the government would take, he told the House of Commons: "I will do whatever it takes to put it right."

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott was granted an urgent question to ask the prime minister for a statement of the government’s handling of the “Windrush crisis”.