Bartley: Where Greens lead, others follow

Video

The Greens have a "distinct offer" and are "making a huge difference" when elected, said the party's co-leader.

Ahead of Thursday's local elections, Jonathan Bartley was asked by Jo Coburn about the differences between his party and some Labour party policies, as they spoke about immigration, transport and environmental issues.

