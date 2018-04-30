Sajid Javid appointed home secretary
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sajid Javid on his plans for the Home Office

Sajid Javid has been named as the new home secretary after Amber Rudd's resignation.

Ms Rudd resigned after she "inadvertently misled" MPs over what she knew about immigration targets.

  • 30 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Why has the home secretary resigned?