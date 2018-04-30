Media player
Abbott: PM has questions to answer on Windrush
Theresa May still has questions to answer on the "Windrush fiasco", says Labour's Diane Abbott.
The shadow home secretary said Amber Rudd was right to resign as "somebody had to take responsibility".
30 Apr 2018
